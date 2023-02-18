April 6, 1936 - Feb. 10, 2023

CROWN POINT - John George (Agnousiotis) Agnos, 86, of Crown Point, IN (formerly of Gary, IN) fell asleep in the Lord on February 10, 2023.

Born in Volos, Greece, on April 6, 1936, John was a teenager when he emigrated to the United States, where he lived with his aunt and uncle. Having had a great love for America, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, became a naturalized citizen, and served in Germany in the 4th Armored Division. John graduated from Emerson High School, worked as a supervisor at U.S. Steel then worked at the Indiana Department of Transportation until his retirement. John was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville and of the Pan-Hellenic Society. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and their World Series Championship was a highlight of his life.

John's love for his wife, family, and friends is his legacy. He was a devoted husband, father, Papou (grandfather), and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Despina, brother Nick (Greece), and sister Helen (Greece). John is survived by his loving and devoted wife Beverly, children: Denise (Brian) Farmer, Rose (Andrew) Campbell, Stella (Brad) Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Stella and numerous family members in Greece.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville, the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral will be on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. directly at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Street, Merrillville, IN. Rev. Ted Poteres officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com and www.ssconstantineandhelen.org