John George Sofianos

John was born in Hammond, Indiana on August 31, 1938 to Constantine "Gus" and Marie (Schaeffer) Sofianos, the third child of seven. John had a lengthy and successful career of over 50 years designing restaurants and selling food service equipment. He established his own company J.S. Designs, Inc., which he operated for over 35 years. John assisted with the creation of hundreds of restaurants and food service operations throughout the Midwest and beyond. John married the love of his life, Gail (Emlund) in 1963, and together they raised two daughters and a son. John will be remembered for his warmth and confidence; his loyalty and humor; generosity and care for family, friends, colleagues, and customers; and his dedication to serving others. For several years, he was on the board of St. Coletta's of Illinois, helping to support children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.