August 31, 1938 - April 19, 2021
PALOS PARK, IN - John George Sofianos, 82, of Palos Park, Illinois, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2021.
John was born in Hammond, Indiana on August 31, 1938 to Constantine "Gus" and Marie (Schaeffer) Sofianos, the third child of seven. John had a lengthy and successful career of over 50 years designing restaurants and selling food service equipment. He established his own company J.S. Designs, Inc., which he operated for over 35 years. John assisted with the creation of hundreds of restaurants and food service operations throughout the Midwest and beyond. John married the love of his life, Gail (Emlund) in 1963, and together they raised two daughters and a son. John will be remembered for his warmth and confidence; his loyalty and humor; generosity and care for family, friends, colleagues, and customers; and his dedication to serving others. For several years, he was on the board of St. Coletta's of Illinois, helping to support children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
John is survived by his wife, Gail; his daughters: Theresa Wohlgenant and Kathryn; his granddaughter, Julia Swartz; his step grandchildren: Arlo and Ada Wohlgenant; his brothers: Leo (Judie), George (Barbara), Tom (Diane); sister-in-law, Jackie; brother-in-law, Charles Emlund (Louise); sister-in-law, Merri-Lou Pennington; brother-in-law, Walter Emlund; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Marie; son, Michael; sisters: Christine, and Claire Walko; brother, James; brother-in-law, Julian Walko; parents-in-law: Robert and Frances Emlund; brother-in-law Carl Emlund; sister-in-law, Roberta Anderson; and son-in-law, Mark Wohlgenant.
Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL, 60462. More of John's life story can be found at https://everloved.com/life-of/john-sofianos.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Coletta's of Illinois in memory of John. https://www.stcolettasofil.org/foundation Arrangements entrusted to AquaGreen Dispositions, 708-606-0211.