MUNSTER, IN - John George Wall Anderson, age 80, of Munster, IN, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Lyn (Linda) McHie Anderson, of 14 years. He also leaves behind daughters Jordyn Anderson, Rachel (Justin) Leoni, and son Ryan Anderson; grandchildren Finn, Adler, Oliver, Gus, Genevieve, Emma, and Henry; sister Ethel Jean (Ron) Trent; stepchildren James (Amy) McHie, and Jessica McHie; stepgrandchildren Abigail and June; nieces Sandra and Debbie; and nephews Doug, Trent, Mike, Tom, and Don.

Preceding him in death were his beloved parents, George Anderson & Edna Maria (Wall) Anderson, and sister Judith Coale.

John was born in Philadelphia, PA. At a young age, he moved to East Chicago with his parents and sisters. He graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School, where he was a multiple-sport athlete, most notably playing championship football for Indiana Football Hall of Fame Coach Pete Rucinski. John honorably served in the U.S. Army Reserve in Artillery Battery B, 60th Battalion, 5th Army, from 1966 to 1972. John received a BS from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Northwestern University. Successor to his parents' business, he owned and operated Calumet Abrasives Co. in East Chicago and Hammond for 55 years. John belonged to the Union League Club in Chicago, was active in the Westminster Presbyterian Church, and actively supported the University of Michigan football team and scholarship programs.

John attended University of Michigan football games for 50+ years as a season ticket holder. He also enjoyed watching the Detroit Red Wings Hockey team. He loved attending concerts and traveling with Lyn. He enjoyed canoeing, fly-fishing, skiing, and reading about United States History. John was a thoughtful man with a sharp memory and a keen whit who would take delight in brightening the day of friends and family. John documented all of his travels with photography, especially his favorite trip to Sweden. He was most proud of his heritage.

Visitation will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the funeral service following immediately at 11:00 am in the sanctuary: Reverend Angela Ryo officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Michigan Alumni Association LEAD Scholarship Fund or the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Munster, IN.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling them at 219-838-0800 or visiting them at www.hillsidefhcares.com.