John Gerald Pastrick

MUNSTER, IN - John Gerald Pastrick celebrated his last birthday on May 1, 2020 with a gathering of his extended family on a Zoom call from all over America and Canada. It was a final living celebration of his good, long life. Although the journey of his 90th year was short-lived, it was the culmination of a full life filled with selfless expressions of love for his family, beloved friends, hard work, and interesting world travel.

Born in Gary in 1931, John was a son of East Chicago, IN where he was known as Jerry by his family and friends. He was deeply devoted to his mother Mary Oleska Pastrick, owner of Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home, and older brother Robert A. Pastrick, longtime Mayor of East Chicago, IN. After graduating from what is now known as Bishop Noll Institute, he attended St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN. He was a proud Puma graduate and later a Fellow.

In 1953 he married the first love of his life, Nannette Prevo Pastrick. Together they raised six children in Hammond, IN and enjoyed a beautiful marriage and life together. It was through his wife Nan that he developed a taste for travel and experienced the world often accompanied by their dear friends. He was the Vice-President of Welsh Oil Inc. (Gary and Merrillville, IN) before retiring in the late 1980s.