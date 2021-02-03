John Gianotti

ST. JOHN, IN — John Gianotti, 73, of St. John, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

He is survived by his son, Jay (Jessica) Gianotti. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (nee McCartin).

John started his career as an industrial arts teacher at Hobart High School and Highland High School. He would eventually become director of computer services for Lake Central School Corporation. When he retired in 2004, he started LegalTek Legal Video Services, becoming a legal videographer for many local law firms.

John was active in many organizations at his home parish of St. Thomas More in Munster. In particular, he was a charter member of the Msgr. Weis Knights of Columbus Council (#10596). He was also an active volunteer for many church programs and ministries, including the Parish Festival Committee, Home Communion, and weekly Masses at Hartsfield Village.

Outside of church, John was an avid amateur radio operator. He was active with Lake County Right To Life. He was also a valued and treasured helper with L'Arc En Ciel Theatre Group in Cedar Lake. He enjoyed golfing, target shooting and rooting for Purdue sports and the Chicago Cubs.