John Gilbert Bognar

SCHERERVILLE, IN - John G. "Gil" "Gilby" "Gib" Bognar, age 40, of Schererville, IN, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Bognar; parents, John and Cynthia (nee Blackmun) Bognar; two brothers, Joseph (Jennifer) Bognar of Valparaiso, IN; and Timothy (Heather) Bognar of Munster, IN. John was an uncle to four nieces and nephews: Alex, Miranda, Evan, and Norah.

John attended Munster High School where he was active in the theater department and shared his gifts as a talented musician singing vocals for the band Groovatron, performing regionally and recording an album in the 1990s.

John's career began as a server at Outback Steakhouse, where he worked his way up to manager. In 2011, he headed west to Colorado to work for Graycor in their Blasting Division. Upon returning to the region, John co-founded Major League Blasting, LLC. He continued in this profession until returning to the food industry, most recently at Briar Ridge Country Club. John was a deeply compassionate and giving person who would go to great lengths to help others, as evidenced by the vast number of loving friends who cherished and supported him.