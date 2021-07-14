John Gourley

John was a graduate of Laporte High School. He was a Navy veteran and served as Machinist's Mate Second Class on a nuclear submarine during the Vietnam War. Following his Navy duty, he earned a basketball scholarship to West Virginia Tech and was eventually invited to be inducted into their Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. John enjoyed coaching his daughters in softball and basketball, and he never missed a game. He also enjoyed trying new recipes. His baked ham and chicken salad were his specialties. In his spare time, John loved working on old cars. Currently, he was working on restoring a 1936 Ford Truck.