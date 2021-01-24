July 29, 1942 - Jan. 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - John H. Hollis, 78, of Valparaiso, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at his daughter's home in Tekonsha, MI, surrounded by his family.

A mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Valparaiso, IN.

John was born July 29, 1942 to John J. and Margaret E. (Stumpf) Hollis in Valparaiso. He graduated from Wheeler High School with the Class of 1960. On January 4, 1964 he married Mary L. Shabi at Old St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. John worked for U.S. Steel in Gary, IN for 46 years retiring in 2009 as automotive coordinator.

He enjoyed farming, having daily coffee with the "Counter Lizards" at Bob Evans, spending time with his family, but most of all spoiling his grandchildren.