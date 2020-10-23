John H. Kerr

VALPARAISO, IN — John Kerr, 93, passed away on October 3, 2020, in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on April 19, 1927, in Milton, TN, to the late Ed H. and Ida Mae (Stroop) Kerr.

John was a member of Church of Christ in Portage, IN. He retired as a welder at Budd Co. in Gary, IN, and was a Navy veteran of WWII. He was a former member of Lake/Porter Co. Leadership Council.

He is survived by two daughters, Jeannie Kerr and Cynthia Gamblin, a son, Bradley H. (Jane) Kerr; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, Mark (Lorraine "Rai") Heist.

Preceded in death by parents, wife, Arlene Heist-Kerr, brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Jeremy Jones officiating.

Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to donor's choice. Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso, IN (219) 462-3125.