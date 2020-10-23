 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John H. Kerr

John H. Kerr

{{featured_button_text}}

John H. Kerr

VALPARAISO, IN — John Kerr, 93, passed away on October 3, 2020, in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on April 19, 1927, in Milton, TN, to the late Ed H. and Ida Mae (Stroop) Kerr.

John was a member of Church of Christ in Portage, IN. He retired as a welder at Budd Co. in Gary, IN, and was a Navy veteran of WWII. He was a former member of Lake/Porter Co. Leadership Council.

He is survived by two daughters, Jeannie Kerr and Cynthia Gamblin, a son, Bradley H. (Jane) Kerr; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, Mark (Lorraine "Rai") Heist.

Preceded in death by parents, wife, Arlene Heist-Kerr, brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Jeremy Jones officiating.

Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to donor's choice. Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso, IN (219) 462-3125.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts