John H. La Bounty

WESTVILLE, IN — John H. La Bounty passed away May 4, 2021, at his home in Westville, IN. John retired as a teacher from Hobart Twp. Schools and Portage Adult Education. He was a member of Dunes Lodge #741, Elbert H. Gary Chapter #139, Elbert H. Gary Council #103, Elbert H. Gary Commandery #57, Knights of the York Cross of Honour, #8 & #76, Order of the Purple Cross York Rite Sovereign College of North America, Yeomen of York #1 (charter member), St. Basil Conclave Red Cross of Constantine and Appendant Orders and Allied Masonic Degrees, LaPorte Chapter #280 Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Michigan Ave. United Methodist Church of Hobart, IN.

Survived by his wife, Marcia (nee Spears); daughter Martha La Bounty; sons: Richard (Christina) La Bounty and Michael (Amanda) La Bounty; grandchildren: Grant Bogue, Lilly and Mason La Bounty and Violet Davis; sister Suzy Wojtkowiak of Dallas, TX; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Lilly Pierce and Hamel Goodin; special Aunt Stella and Uncle George La Bounty; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.