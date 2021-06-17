John H. La Bounty
WESTVILLE, IN — John H. La Bounty passed away May 4, 2021, at his home in Westville, IN. John retired as a teacher from Hobart Twp. Schools and Portage Adult Education. He was a member of Dunes Lodge #741, Elbert H. Gary Chapter #139, Elbert H. Gary Council #103, Elbert H. Gary Commandery #57, Knights of the York Cross of Honour, #8 & #76, Order of the Purple Cross York Rite Sovereign College of North America, Yeomen of York #1 (charter member), St. Basil Conclave Red Cross of Constantine and Appendant Orders and Allied Masonic Degrees, LaPorte Chapter #280 Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Michigan Ave. United Methodist Church of Hobart, IN.
Survived by his wife, Marcia (nee Spears); daughter Martha La Bounty; sons: Richard (Christina) La Bounty and Michael (Amanda) La Bounty; grandchildren: Grant Bogue, Lilly and Mason La Bounty and Violet Davis; sister Suzy Wojtkowiak of Dallas, TX; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Lilly Pierce and Hamel Goodin; special Aunt Stella and Uncle George La Bounty; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Royal Family Kids Camp, 1131 Pratt St., Crown Point, IN 46307. An Eastern Star service for John will take place Friday, June 18, 2021, at 7:00 pm at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, followed by a Masonic service and a memorial service. Memorial visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home.
For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.