John H. Romischer

John was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1942. John served his country in the Army during WWII, having fought in the France and Germany Campaigns. He received many decorations and citations including the Purple Heart, three Bronze Battle Stars, and two Bronze Arrowheads. After he was honorably discharged in 1945, he began his career at U.S. Steel and retired as a specifications analyst with over 35 years of service. John was a member of American Legion Post #430 and volunteered many hours of service at the local VA after retirement. John enjoyed golfing, working in his garden, crossword puzzles, reading about history, and being a great husband, father, and grandfather.