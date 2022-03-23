July 18, 1923 - March 19, 2022
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, IN - John H. Romischer, age 98, of Calumet Township, IN, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
John is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (late Ken) Viollt; grandchildren: Rebecca Fillion, Jeffrey Viollt; three great-grandchildren: Sean, Bryan, and Nicholas Johnson; and his nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette Romischer (nee Marconi); daughter, Christine Romischer; siblings: Edward Romischer, Regina Marko, Matilda Ruzzini, Margaret Freed, and Rudy Romischer.
John was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1942. John served his country in the Army during WWII, having fought in the France and Germany Campaigns. He received many decorations and citations including the Purple Heart, three Bronze Battle Stars, and two Bronze Arrowheads. After he was honorably discharged in 1945, he began his career at U.S. Steel and retired as a specifications analyst with over 35 years of service. John was a member of American Legion Post #430 and volunteered many hours of service at the local VA after retirement. John enjoyed golfing, working in his garden, crossword puzzles, reading about history, and being a great husband, father, and grandfather.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 25, 2022, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating. Inurnment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Visit John's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.