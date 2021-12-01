John H. Shroat

VALPARAISO, IN — John H. Shroat, 87, of Valparaiso, passed away on November 27, 2021, one day short of his 46th anniversary to his wife Beverly (Pogue).

He was a native of Marion and an I.U. grad with an M.B.A. in accounting. He started with BKD/Olive LLP. in 1959, and became a partner in 1968, managing in 1975. He spent two years in the Army Finance Corps. John authored articles for national professional periodicals. Community involvements include GVCC (Past President), Rotary Club of Valparaiso (Past President), United Way, YMCA, V.U., Boy Scouts fundraising, Popcorn Festival, VEDC, Valpo American boards, Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge, and the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Beverly and son Michael Shroat of Minnesota. John is also survived by his grandsons: Michael and Jack. John is preceded in death by his son Gregory Shroat and parents Frank and Doris (Bragg) Shroat.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 P.M. at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.

