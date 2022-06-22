Nov. 15, 1932 - June 19, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - John H. Smith, age 89, of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

John was born November 15, 1932 in Newman, IL to the late John George and Elsie Gertrude Smith. He was a graduate of Newman High School, and then enlisted in the United States Navy. He honorably served during the Korean War aboard the Aircraft Carrier Siboney CVE112. After serving the US Navy, John became an electrician, working for Whiting Corporation in Harvey, IL.

John married his first wife, Thelma Joy Smart on July 14, 1953. They were married five years until the time of her passing. On April 1, 1961, John married Betty Strandberg in Hernando, MS. John and Betty loved traveling and had the distinction of visiting all 50 states.

He was very involved in his children's activities as a coach for Dyer Little League and Dyer Girls Softball League. John was an avid trapshooter and hunter. He was a member of the Izaak Walton and the American Legion Brunswick Post.

Surviving to mourn his passing are his daughter, Lisa (Don) Kemling of Lowell, IN; son, John W. (Tracey) Smith of Carmel, IN; stepsons, Dan (Geri) Strandberg of AZ and Mark Strandberg of CA. John is also survived by his grandchildren, Mike Kemling, Jenni Kemling, Alli (Andrew) Monix, Courtney Cooley, Brittany Smith, JD (Kristen) Smith, Jesse (Ashlen) Smith, Kyle (Lacey) Strandberg and Scott (Kelly) Strandberg. John was exceptionally proud to be the great-grandfather of Kaden Kemling, Sophia Dougherty, Malia Monix, Ellie Cooley, Lilly Cooley, Jake Crittendon, Connor Strandberg, Liam Strandberg, Amelia Strandberg, and Harrison Strandberg.

John was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, his first wife, Thelma Joy Smith, the love of his life, Betty Smith and great-granddaughter Kinsley Rae Monix.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of his Celebration of Life at 12:00 noon at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Betty, at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Smith family.