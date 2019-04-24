HEBRON, IN - John H. Spinks Sr., age 71, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Services are pending for Friday, April 26, 2019. To view John's full obituary and sign his online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.
