MUNSTER, IN - John Hanchar, age 86, of Munster, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. He is survived by his son: Mike (Pam) Hanchar; granddaughter: Tiphane Moore; and great grandson: Blake Rehbein. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence, in 2018; and parents: John and Anna Gelatic.

John was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a computer analyst for various companies, the last being in publishing, and he was a long-time member of Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church in Calumet City, IL until moving to Indiana where he attended St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Munster. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in John's name to the Public Broadcasting Service at PBS.org.