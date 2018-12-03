CHICAGO, IL - John Hardrick, age 66, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Joan and the late John Hardrick. He was a 1970 graduate of Washington High School and a 1974 graduate of Indiana University.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Hardrick and two brothers Frederick and Garrick.
Viewing will be held on December 4, 2018, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at BARR FUNERAL HOME, 6222 N. Broadway , Chicago, IL. Graveside services will be at the Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN at 1:00 p.m. Reverend George Walker officiating.