John Harry J. McGrath

DYER, IN - John Harry J. "PeeWee" McGrath, age 36, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 16, 2021. Loving son of the late John and Rosalind McGrath.

Dearest brother of Shannon McGrath. Kind uncle of Antonio Rios Jr., and Nicholas McGrath-Flores. Dear nephew of Norma (late Dennis) Chambers and Carlos (Helen) Hernandez. Cherished cousin of many, many cousins.

Visitation Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral Mass Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church (Masks Required) 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL.

