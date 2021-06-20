June 24, 1937 - Sept. 27, 2016
In Loving Memory Of John "Hawk" Aguilera
Happy Father's Day and Happy 84th Birthday. We still can't believe you're gone. The memories that mean the most to us live forever in our hearts and those cherished memories bring us inner peace and make it seem like you are still very close to us.
We love you forever, you are loved, missed and remembered. Dance in the clouds and soar with the angels.
Wife, Judy, Children: Michael and Lynn Shoback, John and Vanessa, Louis and Linda, Paul and Rene Aguilera, Tammy and Rodney Pol, special grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews and family friends.