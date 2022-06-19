John "Hawk" Aguilera

June 24, 1937 - Sept. 27, 2016

In Loving Memory Of John "Hawk" Aguilera.

"In the heart of those who loved you, you will always be there."

Happy Father's Day and Happy 85th Birthday.

The memories that mean the most to us live forever in our hearts and those cherished memories bring us inner peace.

We love you forever, you are loved, missed and remembered. Dance in the clouds and soar with the angels.

Wife, Judy. Children: Michael and Lynn Shoback, John and Vanessa, Louis and Linda, Paul and Rene Aguilera, Tammy and Rodney Pol, special grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews and family friends.