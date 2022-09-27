 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John "Hawk" Aguilera

John "Hawk" Aguilera

In Loving Memory of John "Hawk" Aguilera on his Sixth Anniversary in Heaven

9/27/2016 - 9/27/2022

"The most painful tears are not the ones that fall from our eyes and cover our face. It's the tears that fall from our hearts and cover our soul."

YOU ARE LOVED, MISSED AND REMEMBERED. DANCE IN THE CLOUDS AND SOAR WITH THE ANGELS.

We will love you forever.

Your Wife, Judy; Children: Mike and Lynn Shoback; John Jr. (Vanessa), Louis (Linda), Paul, and Rene Aguilera; Tammy and Rodney Pol; Special Grandchildren; Great-grandchildren; Brothers and Sisters, Nieces and Nephews and Family Friends.

