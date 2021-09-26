 Skip to main content
In Loving Memory of John "Hawk" Aguilera on his Fifth Anniversary in Heaven

9/27/2016 - 9/27/2021

"The most painful tears are not the ones that fall from our eyes and cover our face. It's the tears that fall from our hearts and cover our soul."

YOU ARE LOVED, MISSED & REMEMBERED. DANCE IN THE CLOUDS & SOAR WITH THE ANGELS.

Your Wife, Judy; Children: Mike and Lynn Shoback; John Jr. (Vanessa), Louis (Linda), Paul, and Rene Aguilera; Tammy and Rodney Pol; Special Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren; Brothers and Sisters; Nieces and Nephews and Family Friends

