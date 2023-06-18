John "Hawk" Aguilera
June 24, 1937 - Sept. 27, 2016
In Loving Memory Of John "Hawk" Aguilera.
Happy Father's Day and Happy 86th Birthday. God took you home and left us with broken hearts. In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there.
WeLove yoyu forever, you are loved, missed and remembered. Dance in the clouds and soar with the angels.
Wife judy, children- Michael & Lynn shobach, John & Venessa, lewis & Linda, Paul & rene Aguilera, Tammy & Rodney Poll, Special granchildren, great granchildren, brothers & sisters, nieces & nephews, and family friends.