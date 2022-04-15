Nov. 9, 1955 - Apr. 13, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - John Hedrick, age 66, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

John is survived by his wife of 17 years, Robbin; children: John (Lacee) Hedrick, Jolyn (Kurt) Hedrick, James (Amanda) Kolodziej, Jaclyn Kolodziej; grandchildren: Ashden, Brodie, Keira, Rylee, Haylee, Gage; brother, Joe (Robbin) Hedrick; sisters: Kathy (Tom) Hedrick, Tricia Hedrick; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents: John and Geraldine Hedrick; and sister, Missy Hedrick.

John loved boating, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed bike rides. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren who he adored. John was very kind and devoted. A true Marine and distinguished man. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.