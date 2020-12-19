John Herbert Downing

VALPARAISO, IN — John Herbert Downing, 91, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born July 6, 1929, in Valparaiso to John and Almira (Horner) Downing.

He graduated from high school in Riverside, CA, and served proudly with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. John made his career as a journeyman sheet metal worker for 37 years. John enjoyed traveling, reading and creating stained glass artwork. Retirement winters in Florida and Arizona were always eagerly anticipated. His calm and confident demeanor endeared him to colleagues, friends and neighbors, but particularly to his fellow church members at Heritage Lutheran Church. John's memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

On September 15, 1951, he married Joann Doepping, who survives along with their children, Carol Ann (Ricky) Skaggs, of Valparaiso, and John Carl Downing, of Rolling Meadows, IL; brother, Kenneth Downing; grandchildren, Shawn (Jacqueline) Skaggs and Chris (Christi) Skaggs; and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Lily and Logan. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Ryan Skaggs, in 2018, and two brothers, Dan and Cecil Downing.

A private service will be held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church.