John I. Gatlin

He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much. Who has gained the respect of intelligent men, and the love of little children. Who has filled his niche and accomplished his task. Who has left the world better than he found it, who has never lacked appreciation of Earth's beauty, or failed to express it. Who has always looked for the best in others and given the best he had. Whose life was an inspiration whose memory was a benediction 1936-2000.