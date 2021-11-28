Aug. 27, 1930 - Nov. 12, 2021

LANSING, IL - John Irwin Stewart, age 91, of Lansing, IL passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. He was born August 27, 1930 in Galt Ontario Canada.

John is survived by: Vickie (Phil) Kovas, Evelyn (Pat) Whalen, Bernice (Dave) Cable, Cheryl Hedden, Tom Hedden, Paul Czarnecki, Carole Czarnecki and Mary Czarnecki. John was preceded in death by his wife Rita, loving parents Bruce and Mildred Stewart, brother Bill Stewart and sister Margaret Hedden.

A Memorial service for John will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL at 4:00 PM in the chapel with Pastor David Price officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until time of service.

John grew up in Canada along with his brother and sister. He was in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1949-1954 and served in Canada and Germany. Thank you for your service John.

John worked for Chicago Power for many years until his retirement as an Electrical Engineer. His many hobbies included ballroom dancing, walking, biking and joining many community events where he met many long lasting friends. He belonged to the Masons and was a volunteer at the hospital and belonged to church. John truly appreciated his family in Canada and here as well. John was one of a kind and a truly honorable man. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com