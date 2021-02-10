John J. Andrews

Feb. 16, 1939 — Feb. 7, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - John J. Andrews, 81, of Crown Point, went home to our Lord peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021. He was born John Wojtaszek Jr. on February 16, 1939, to John Sr. and Genevieve Wojtaszek (nee Cyganowski) in East Chicago. John is the beloved husband of the late Ursula (Berea) and loving father of Brian (Rose) Andrews and Sandra (Michael) Koscho.

John graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago IN. He was a veteran and served our country in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked for Inland Steel from the time he graduated until his retirement. After marrying the love of his life, Ursula, they settled in Crown Point IN, and raised two children. He was a wonderful father and loving husband. He adored his family and worked hard to provide for them.

John was known by his family growing up as "Sonny" and by his friends as "Buddy." John was a generous man with a heart of gold. He was loved by so many. He is survived by his daughter, Sandy; son, Brian; sisters, Theresa, Henrietta and Marie; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.