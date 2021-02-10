John J. Andrews
Feb. 16, 1939 — Feb. 7, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - John J. Andrews, 81, of Crown Point, went home to our Lord peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021. He was born John Wojtaszek Jr. on February 16, 1939, to John Sr. and Genevieve Wojtaszek (nee Cyganowski) in East Chicago. John is the beloved husband of the late Ursula (Berea) and loving father of Brian (Rose) Andrews and Sandra (Michael) Koscho.
John graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago IN. He was a veteran and served our country in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked for Inland Steel from the time he graduated until his retirement. After marrying the love of his life, Ursula, they settled in Crown Point IN, and raised two children. He was a wonderful father and loving husband. He adored his family and worked hard to provide for them.
John was known by his family growing up as "Sonny" and by his friends as "Buddy." John was a generous man with a heart of gold. He was loved by so many. He is survived by his daughter, Sandy; son, Brian; sisters, Theresa, Henrietta and Marie; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather at Pruzin & Little Funeral Service (811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point) on Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:15 P.M. Prayers will begin at 12:15 P.M. and proceed to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church for services at 12:30 P.M. with the Rev. Stephen Henderson officiating. Cremation will follow services and he will later be laid to rest at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ursula's Scholarship fund: Tri-Creek Education Foundation, 19290 Cline Ave., Lowell, IN 46356.
Please put Ursula's Scholarship on the memo line.
Tri-Creek Foundation is a 509(c)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible.
