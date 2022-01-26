John J. Conway

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kathleen (nee Kotara); siblings: Gloria (late John) Amazzo, Rich (Maxine) Conway, Helen Marie (late Robert) Koscielniak, Mickie (late Gary) Allen, Janet (late Nick) Quaglilara, Margie (Ron) Hanchar, and Mike (Mary) Conway; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen, and his brother, Danny.

Funeral Services Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation on Friday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

John was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, Bishop Noll High School, and Calumet College of St. Joseph, with a Teaching Degree. He was employed at The College of American Pathologist in Northfield, IL for 22 years. John was a retired Manager at the Hallmark Store in Glenview, IL. He was an avid music lover, especially Motown, and it earned him the nickname of "Motown John" on the local Hammond radio station WJOB years ago. John was a very loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews, and will be dearly missed by his entire family and his friends. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to The American Cancer Society would be appreciated.