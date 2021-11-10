John J. Dominik

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pearl; daughters: Karen (Eric) Gossler, Denise (Leif) Sorensen and Nancy (Tom) Feldman; grandchildren: Kristoffer, Carter, Genevieve, Hannah, John, Charlie and Zack; brother, Rev. Stanley Dominik; sister, Irene (late Matthew) Matz; sister-in-law, Dorothy Dominik. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Sophie (Joseph) Hapak, Joseph (Mary) Dominik, Marie (Joseph) Hruskocy, Chester Dominik and Anne (Herman) Radde.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net