 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John J. Dominik

John J. Dominik

John J. Dominik

John J. Dominik

MUNSTER, IN — John J. Dominik, 87, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pearl; daughters: Karen (Eric) Gossler, Denise (Leif) Sorensen and Nancy (Tom) Feldman; grandchildren: Kristoffer, Carter, Genevieve, Hannah, John, Charlie and Zack; brother, Rev. Stanley Dominik; sister, Irene (late Matthew) Matz; sister-in-law, Dorothy Dominik. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Sophie (Joseph) Hapak, Joseph (Mary) Dominik, Marie (Joseph) Hruskocy, Chester Dominik and Anne (Herman) Radde.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts