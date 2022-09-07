HAMMOND, IN - John J. Grubich, age 61, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home.

John is survived by his children: John W. (Erica) Grubich, Dawn (Steven) Davis; siblings: Steve G. Grubich, Toni Rae Howard, Stella (Late Terry) Wahler; 12 grandchildren: Anthony (Ashley) Grubich, Charles Pipitone, Chad Dunham, Andrew (Britney) Coffelt, John White, Nolan White, Isabelle Pipitone, Ryder Davis, Rowan Davis, Regan Davis, Oakland Davis and Brandon Pipitone; great-grandchildren: Caden Pipitone, Sadie Coffelt and one on the way. John was preceded in passing by his parents: Tony and Jessie Grubich; brothers: Mike Grubich, Nick Grubich and Paul Grubich.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:30 AM at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324. Friends are invited to visit with the family before and after the Funeral Service from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial immediately following at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

John grew up in East Chicago and Hammond, IN. His favorite past time was traveling to visit with his family. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was most proud of his earned title of "Grandpa". He was known to many others as "The Big Guy", "Wild Man" "Johnny 5-0" and "Cinch". He enjoyed fighting and loved watching his beloved Chicago Bears, Cubs and Notre Dame.

