Aug. 29, 1954 - March 8, 2022
GARY, IN - John J. Lawrence, age 67, of Gary, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 4:00 PM with Rev. Mike Surufka officiating. Cremation will follow services and he will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Visit John's online guestbook at http://www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.