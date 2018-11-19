CALUMET CITY, IL - John J. Niemiec 'Jack', age 76, of Calumet City, IL passed away November 14, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Paula (nee Blastick); cherished daughter Amanda (Greg) Holl; adored grandson Johnny; dear sister Diane (Steve) Doloszycki; and was preceded in death by his brothers Mark and Matthew.
Funeral Services Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Victor Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Jack honorably served in the United States Army. He continued his life of service as a Calumet City Fireman for 29 years and was named 'Fireman of the Year' in 1985. He was a member of the Illinois Professional Firefighter's Association.
