John J. Plisky

MUNSTER, IN — John J. Plisky, 96 of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. He is survived by his son, Martin (Noreen) Plisky; daughters: Diane (late George) Dudzik, Janet (Ronald) Smaron and Lois (Stephen) Gauntt; eight grandchildren and nine great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Frances (nee Kuchar) Plisky.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN; and on Friday from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.

John served with the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of St. Thomas More Holy Name Society and retired from the Anderson Company. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net