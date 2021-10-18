HEBRON - John J. Polak Jr., of Hebron, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving son, John M. Polak; dear brothers: Paul R. (Kathy) Polak, and Richard P. (Mary) Polak; and cherished nephew, Donald "Gene" Polak Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Ann Polak; his wife, LaRae Polak; and brother, Donald "Gene" Polak Sr.

After graduating high school, John served proudly in the U.S. Army, specializing in mechanics, and spoke often of his tour in Germany. Upon returning home, he began work with Nipsco, and remained working with them for nearly 40 years until his retirement.

In his youth, John was a very talented musician, playing accordion, bass guitar, and keyboard, and spent many years playing in a band with his brother Gene. He loved to keep busy outdoors, and absolutely adored gardening – which earned him the nickname "Farmer John". He loved cooking with ingredients that he grew himself, and friends and family were always happy to taste test. When not at home, he would often be found at the Country Kitchen, having coffee at the "table of knowledge" with friends. More than anything, John loved his family, and was the best father and friend anybody could have. He will be missed dearly and fondly remembered by all who knew him.