John J. Pudlo III

ST. JOHN, IN — John J. Pudlo III, 72, of St. John, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Diane (nee Baranowski), and two daughters Jennifer (Bruce) Falli and Jill (Shane) Neal; five grandchildren: Mary Anne, Moira, Chloe, Lexie and Aubrey; brother, Gene Pudlo; sister, Ruth (late Gordon) Bart; mother-in-law, Mary (late Leonard) Baranowski; sisters-in-law, Linda Reese and Karen (late Lenny) Baranowski; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Pudlo.

Visitation will be 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, at 10:30 a.m.

John served with the 8th Infantry Division in Germany and with the 168th Combat Engineers (Airmobile) in Vietnam. He was awarded the Good Conduct medal, National Defense medal, Cold War Victory medal, Vietnam Campaign medal with three bronze stars, and the Vietnam Service medal. He retired from NIPSCO in 2009 after a 30-year career. He loved his family and especially his five granddaughters very much.

Donations may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. www.fagenmiller.com.