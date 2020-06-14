SCHERERVILLE, IN - John "Jack" A. Knight, age 73, of Schererville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria Knight, nee Orsolini. Father of Shawn LeeAnn Knight. Step-father of Dean (Verna) Hartley and Marc (Melissa) Hartley, and step father-in-law of Betty (Wayde) Hartley-Moore. Dear "Papa" of Austin, Laura, Jake and Jenna. Brother of Ronald Rozema, Joyce (Chuck) Gruberman and Richard (Paula) Rozema. Preceded in death by his father Donald Knight, mother Marion Rozema, Step-father Neal Rozema, brother Wayne (MaryKay) Rozema. Private services will be held at a later date. Jack was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during Vietnam and a 35+ year franchisee of 7-11 in Steger, IL, and a member of Thornton Lions Club. The family welcomes donations to St. Jude Hospital in Jack's name.