John "Jack" Beilfuss

LANSING, IL — John "Jack" Beilfuss, age 69, of Lansing, IL passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his home.

Jack is survived by his beloved mother Patricia Beilfuss; brothers: James (Pauline Miriani) Beilfuss and Gregory Beilfuss. Cherished uncle of: John Robert, James, Scott; and great-uncle of Jim III, Lauren, Joshua, Katelyn and Jon; and great-great-uncle of Cooper. Jack was preceded in death by his father James Fredrick Beilfuss and great-nephew Isaac.

Funeral services for Jack will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until time of service.

Jack was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy serving four years on the USS Kitty Hawk. He was employed at Anderson Pumps and a member of the IBEW. He enjoyed playing softball but his true love was his 1971 Olive Green Chevelle which he took great pride in. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed.