HEBRON, IN - John (Jack) Clyde Aylesworth, age 97, of rural Hebron passed away on December 31, 2018. He was born (in the bedroom where he passed away) on February 12, 1921. He was the son of Clyde Aylesworth, b. 1878, and Sarah (Sadie) Breyfogle, b. 1881. He was preceded in death by his sister Cora Wells Greenlee, b. 1904 and brother, Charles Ira Aylesworth, b. 1909 and granddaughter Shanti Jani. On June 20, 1942 he married Mary Jane Olson of Chicago who passed away in 1998.
He is survived by eight children: Michael (Dolores) of Hebron, Linda Aylesworth/Jani of Hebron, Cheryl Aylesworth/Gratz of Valparaiso, Susan Vickers (Donald) of Temple Terrace, FL, Curtis (Linda) of Valparaiso, Margaret (Peggy) Aylesworth/Novotny of Greenville, NC, Christine (Richard) Aylesworth/Evans of Akaroa, New Zealand, and Loretta (Rick) Aylesworth/McKerlie of Leavenworth, WA. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Jack was Valedictorian of the Class of 1938 of Hebron High School and the last surviving class member. He attended the Purdue University Winter School in 1940. Jack was a farmer in his early adult life and then became General Manager of the Porter County Farm Bureau Co-op where he retired in 1980. In 1969 he led the Co-operative in the construction of the first modern grain elevator in Porter County at Malden. In his retirement he helped his sons in their farming operation. In 1973 he successfully led an active local group, coordinated with a statewide effort, to reduce property taxes in Indiana. He and Mary Jane were very active in the late 1970's on the Porter County Purdue Extension Community Development Committee which focused on helping to resolve local issues. In one such issue he led a working group effort to establish a house numbering system throughout rural Porter County. The effort was important for the delivery of emergency services and mail efficiency as the Post Office Rural Route delivery system became impracticable in rural areas. Jack was also a member of Boards of Directors of: Porter County Fair, Ivy Tech (Northwest Region), Porter-Starke Mental Health Service, the County Extension and he was also a member of the Valparaiso Rotary Club.
Jack's hobbies included fishing in Michigan, Minnesota or Canada. In later life he and his wife Mary Jane traveled extensively whenever they had an opportunity. He would spend some time in Florida each winter with his daughter Susan and her family. In these later years he was especially fond of golf as he and friends would disappear frequently to one of several courses in Northwest Indiana. He was a long-time member of the Hebron Golf League and in 2006 at the age of 85 he and his grandson Matt won the League Championship.
Funeral services will be held at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and will conclude with a brief service and cremation to follow. A family gathering for a 'Celebration of Life' service will follow next July. The family asks that any monetary donations be given to the VNA Hospice of NWI.
