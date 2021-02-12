John 'Jack' Coleman Eiermann

John was born on July 24, 1940, to the late John August and Mary Lucile (Lane) Eiermann. He leaves behind his loving blended family and is welcomed in to eternity by his parents, John and Mary Eiermann; infant daughter, Kelly Eiermann; and his big brother, James "Jim" Eiermann. John was born and raised in Chicago, IL, and was a die-hard White Sox fan. He was a proud Navy Man, serving his country honorably. John spent a lot of time getting to know how trains worked, visiting railroad yards and belonged to many clubs where he gained lifelong friendships. His fascination with the locomotive industry will never be forgotten. His background consisted of owning and operating a drapery business. John spent his retirement working for a local model train company in San Diego, CA. He led a full life and was blessed with a large blended family of children and grandchildren that he cherished. He will be remembered as a true connoisseur of dad jokes.