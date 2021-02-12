John 'Jack' Coleman Eiermann
July 24, 1940 — Feb. 3, 2021
SAN DIEGO, CA — John "Jack" Coleman Eiermann, 80, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in San Diego, CA.
John was born on July 24, 1940, to the late John August and Mary Lucile (Lane) Eiermann. He leaves behind his loving blended family and is welcomed in to eternity by his parents, John and Mary Eiermann; infant daughter, Kelly Eiermann; and his big brother, James "Jim" Eiermann. John was born and raised in Chicago, IL, and was a die-hard White Sox fan. He was a proud Navy Man, serving his country honorably. John spent a lot of time getting to know how trains worked, visiting railroad yards and belonged to many clubs where he gained lifelong friendships. His fascination with the locomotive industry will never be forgotten. His background consisted of owning and operating a drapery business. John spent his retirement working for a local model train company in San Diego, CA. He led a full life and was blessed with a large blended family of children and grandchildren that he cherished. He will be remembered as a true connoisseur of dad jokes.
Family and friends may visit from 3:00-5:15 PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Military honors will begin promptly at 5:30 PM followed by a funeral service with Father Torres officiating.
For those who are unable to attend, please log on to www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com and click on John's special page to be directed to FaceBook livestream.
Note: In order to safeguard our community and each other, please practice wearing a facial covering or mask while in attendance at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Eiermann family.