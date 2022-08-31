John "Jack" D. Reidelbach, Sr.

John D. "Jack " Reidelbach, Sr.

Nov. 15, 1945 - Aug. 29, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - John D. "Jack " Reidelbach, Sr., age 76, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Jack is survived by his three children: Jill (Jim) Basil, Joe Reidelbach, John (Melissa) Reidelbach, Jr.; eight grandchildren: Julia, Jacob, Bailey, Addy, Alex, Lucas, Josh and Madalyn; sister, Rosemary (George) Kanish; brother, Jerry (Lydia) Reidelbach; and his many good friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Amy Reidelbach.

Jack was born and raised in Hammond, IN. He was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1963 and earned his bachelor's degree from Purdue University Calumet. Jack retired from Honeywell in Lansing, IL with over 30 years of service. He was an avid Texas Hold Em poker player and played against some of the best in the world. Jack also loved golfing, traveling, volunteering for charitable causes, helping others in need and being a friend to anyone he met. Jack lived and loved life to the fullest.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 2, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jack's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

