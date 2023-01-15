July 28, 1950 - Jan. 11, 2023

KINGMAN, IN - John "Jack" E. Wheatman, 72, formerly of Hammond, passed away January 11, 2023 at his home in Kingman, IN. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Odegaard) Wheatman; his two children: Hollie Kay Duke of Oviedo, FL and Garrett J. Wheatman of Hampton, VA. Two grandchildren: Aeva and Oliver Duke. Two stepchildren: Brett (Betzie) and Christi Kallok. Brother, Jim (Pam); Sisters: Judy Beal and Bonnie Blank; many nieces and nephews; dear friends: Bob Kamizeles and Dan Alonzo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Armella Wheatman; brother-in-law, Jim Beal; and nephew, Mark Beal.

Jack graduated from Morton High School (Hammond) in 1969, afterward drafted into the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He was a proud Ironworker with Local Union #1. He loved stock car racing and NASCAR. He loved his retirement home on the lake in Kingman. He loved his family and friends. He loved dogs (most recently his beloved Sadie-Rue) and even accepted a couple of cats. Jack was a great guy and will be greatly missed.

As per Jack's request, cremation services were accorded him and no formal service will be conducted. As an animal lover, Jack would want you to go out and hug your pet.

