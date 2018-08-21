SCHERERVILLE, IN - In loving memory of John 'Jack' Edward Chevigny, who died peacefully at age 83, on Thursday, August 16, 2018, surrounded by his family in his home in Briar Ridge in Schererville. Jack was born on August 23, 1934, in Gary, IN to Dr. Julius and Margaret (Long) Chevigny. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Burns Chevigny 'Babs', with whom he shared 51 years of marriage; daughters, Cathleen (Ward), Julianne (Rich), Jenna (Chris); son, John; grandchildren, Elyse, Emi, Hunter, and Finn; step grandchildren, Catlin and Haden. Jack is also survived by his siblings, Rosemary, Gege, George, Jim, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Eugenia Brennan; sister, Peggy Chevigny Hanson; brothers, Julius and Tom Chevigny. Jack graduated from the Marmiom Military Academy in 1952, earned his B.S. from St. Procopius College, now Benedictine University in 1956, and his J.D. from the Indiana University School of Law in 1959.
Jack practiced law for 55 years and was a Senior Partner at the law firm, Galvin, Galvin and Leeney, prior to its merger with Krieg DeVault LLP. He was a community leader who volunteered his time and gave considerably to charitable organizations. He was especially passionate for the work he did for Franciscan Health. Jack served on the Board of the Hammond Legal Aid Society. He was a Fellow of the Indiana Bar Foundation, and a member of the Indiana Academy of Healthcare Attorneys, National Healthcare Attorneys Association, American and Illinois Bar Associations, Lake County Bar Association and Indiana Bar Association.
Jack was a devoted husband, a loving father, a proud grandfather, and a loyal friend to many. He was the happiest surrounded by his family and loved spending time with his friends. An especially compelling avocation for Jack was his fervent and steadfast love of Notre Dame football where he held season tickets enjoyed by his family since the opening of the stadium. Jack will be fondly remembered as a man of integrity and strong faith who always led by example and gave generously without any expectations. The love, respect and kindness he showed towards all was admirable.
Jack believed in 'family first.' Thus, he would urge: spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved one(s), as he greatly enjoyed doing, and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond.
Friends may visit Jack's family, Friday, August 24, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. after a visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com