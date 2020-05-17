× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HIGHLAND, IN - John "Jack" Kuna, age 78, of Highland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Judy (Meseberg) Kuna, son Eric (Mary) Kuna, daughter Jacki (Aaron) Ross, son Jeff (Amy) Kuna, grandchildren Aaron (Lindsey) Ross, Joshua Ross, Matthew Kuna, Katherine (Mike) Cuneo, Sarah (Matt) Butkus, Kayla Leinen and fishing buddy Jacob Kuna; great grand-children Reagan Kuna, Asher Butkus, Adeline Butkus, and Hudson Ross. Also survived by his three sisters, Judy (Don) Davis, Mary "Cookie" (late Vic) Jensen, and Kathy (Fred) Levine.

After serving in the US Navy, Jack returned to the region where he married and started a family. He was a retired member of Operating Engineers Local 150. After moving to Highland, he became active in thee community serving many years as president of the Highland Youth Softball Organization, the Highland Youth committee, and as a Democratic Precinct Committeeman. Upon retiring, he joined the Retired Operating Engineers Board and served as treasurer until his passing.