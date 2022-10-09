HOLLAND, MI - John "Jack" Mason, age 78 of Holland, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Kevin and Agnieszka Mason (Lilia and Nicholas) and Andrea and Matt Goodell (Alexis and Ian); his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Don and Janet Kreutner and Susan and Dirk Mullenger.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, on October 14, 2021; and by his brothers and sisters over the years.

He was born and raised in Michigan City, IN. Jack and Carol married on April 6, 1968, and raised a family in Muscatine, IA.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at LANGLAND-STERENBERG FUNERAL HOME, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Community Action House. www.langelandsterenberg.com