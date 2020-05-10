× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DYER, IN - John "Jack" Mateja, 80 of Dyer, IN passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 58 years, Judy (nee Kalina); sons, Tom (Betty) and Tim (Michele) Mateja; daughter, Jill (Chris) Ferry; grandchildren, Chad, John, Dan, Morgan, Jacob and Megan; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, parents, John and Mary Mateja, and sister, Elaine Wolfe.

Jack was a member of the 1952 Whiting Little League team that advanced to the World Series in Williamsport. At Clark High School he was a three-sport athlete prior to becoming a Purdue graduate. In Munster, Jack coached the renowned 'A' League Pirates. He never left the game, playing for Senior Softball teams out of Chicago, Indianapolis and Marco Island traveling the country with his wife. He enjoyed golf, bowling and was an avid gardener, but his favorite passion was watching his six grandchildren excel in their various sports. Jack was a diehard fan of Purdue, Cubs, Bulls and Bears teams with the highlight being the 2016 Cubs World Series Championship.

He was a retiree of LTV Steel, US Army veteran, member of St. Thomas More Church, and Briar Ridge Country Club.

A Celebration of Jack's life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area or St. Thomas More School in his memory would be appreciated. Jack will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and teammates. www.kishfuneralhome.net