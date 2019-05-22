FORMERLY OF HEGEWISCH, IL/CALIFORNIA - John "Jack" R. Shea, age 79, formerly of Hegewisch, IL and California, passed away on March 7, 2019. Friends are invited to visit with Jack's family on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12:00 NOON – 4:00 PM at the Eisenhower Center, 2550 178th St., Rm. 102, Lansing, IL. This will be a memorial service for Jack, as well as for his Aunt Helen Shea, brother Ronald Shea, and brother-in-law Charles "Chuck" Pearson. This memorial service will also be a family reunion. www.schroederlauer.com
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Did it start in the U.S.? Or elsewhere? Who was Anna Jarvis? And where in the world do we get so many of our flowers?
Print Ads
Service
Ad Vault
Heat
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
- Updated