John "Jack" S. Erickson

Jack was a life member of the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers. Jack was saved and baptized at the First Baptist Church in Hobart, Indiana in October 1945. Jack and Lois were married for 73 years and faithfully attended the First Baptist Church for 33 years before moving to DeMotte, Indiana.

He served as a Trustee and a Deacon and was actively involved as a Sunday School Teacher. He also served on several building committees and supervised the construction of the Education Building. Jack and Lois have been members of Faith Baptist Church in Danville, Indiana since moving to Brownsburg, Indiana in 2008.

A funeral service for Jack will take place Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at New Life Community Church, 1 North Pennsylvania St., Hobart, Indiana with Pastors Daniel Gute and Jason Pena of New Life Community Church and Pastor Monte of Faith Baptist Church of Danville officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. He will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at DeMotte Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com .

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Baptist Children's Home, 354 West St., Valparaiso, Indiana, 46383.