May 16, 1941 - Aug. 25, 2021

BURNS HARBOR, IN - John "Jack" William Woodworth, age 80, of Burns Harbor, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Symphony of Chesterton. He was born in Cleveland, OH on May 16, 1941 to the late Herman and Mary (nee Loftus) Woodworth. He was a proud veteran of The United States Marine Corps. He retired from Arcelor Mittal, Local 1011, where he worked as an ironworker. He enjoyed everything Ohio State, golfing, cooking, crosswords, sports, vintage cars, and especially his dogs.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Deb Wright) Woodworth; son, Rick (Lynn) Sherrard; granddaughter, Alexis Doyle; nephews: Gregory Durko, Steven (Meghan) Durko; brothers: Bob (Mary) Woodworth, Tom (Minnie) Woodworth; stepdaughter, Sharon (Paul) Santiago; step grandchildren: Michael Sherrard, Amanda (Mikayla) Delmage, Andrea Delmage, Brandon (Heather) Sherrard, Brett Trembicki; and great step grandchildren: Clayton Sherrard, Silas and Molly Delmage.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (nee Picon) Woodworth; daughter, Michelle Doyle; sister, Shirley (Al); stepchildren: Cliff Sherrard, Vicky Trembicki; and step grandson, Jeffery Sherrard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

A memorial service, with military honors, will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 with Chaplain Allen Wright officiating at 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will take place prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m.. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call 219-762-3013.