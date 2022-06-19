John James Karabatsos, passed away on June 16, 2022. Beloved husband to Georgia of 62 years. Devoted father to Thea (Dan) Zorzi, and Elaine Karabatsos (Scott Bonner). Loved son of the late James John and the late Theodora Karabatsos; cherished grandfather of Christina (Kevin) Welsh, Constance (Bradley) Michalowski, and Dante Zorzi; loved great-grandfather of Grant, Aubrey, Camden and Ella; brother to the late Helen (late John) Kountoures, and George (late Elaine) Karabatsos. A loving brother-in-law; he adored all his nieces and nephews, a cherished cousin and friend. Served our great nation during war time in the US Army.