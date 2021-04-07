John James Lomax, Sr. (copy)

John James Lomax Sr.
VALPRAISO, IN — John James Lomax Sr., 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Anne M. and James H. Lomax. John grew up in Brooklawn, New Jersey, and graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School in 1957. He graduated from Drexel University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1966. On October 8, 1966, John married the devoted Diane Dorothy Cermak at the Church of the Transfiguration in Collingswood, New Jersey. He served two years of active duty in the U.S. Navy, then he served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and retired as a master chief petty officer with a total of 28 years of service. John was a parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in South Haven, Indiana. He also belonged to Our Lady of Sorrows Council of the Knights of Columbus and also the Hobart Lions Club.
John is survived by his wife and six children: Kathleen Elizabeth Nelson, Leasa Diane Sickman, John James Lomax Jr., David Edward Lomax, Daniel Ryan Lomax and Margaret Anne "Peggy" Garner.
Visitation for John will be Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 p.m., with a rosary service at 3:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. Funeral service will be Friday, April 9th, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 North, Valparaiso, IN, beginning with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. www.burnsfuneral.com